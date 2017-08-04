Was Kenya Moore Caught in Another Lie About Her Relationship?

Now it seems as reports show that the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member's marriage may not be legit as there is reportedly proof that it was all staged.

Since announcing that she secretly tied the knot to her now husband, Marc Daly , many have begun to question the validity of Kenya Moore 's relationship as she is usually known for publicly revealing and displaying most parts of her personal life.

According to a Crazy Days and Nights Blind Items Revealed post, Kenya allegedly went in on an agreement with Daly to make money off of a "marriage" for show.

"This Housewife is known for her fake relationships," the post reads. "Her latest is no different. She just managed to convince him they would make a ton of money if they pretended to be married. Nothing is on paper anywhere in the U.S.."

While this is all speculation, for now one thing is for certain: if this all turns out to be true, the public is likely to find out what the real deal is on the upcoming season of RHOA.

