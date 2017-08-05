Prayers Up: NeNe Leakes' Husband Reportedly Suffers Stroke While Filming 'RHOA'

Filming has not been so pleasant for Real Housewives of Atlanta couple NeNe and Gregg Leakes as the latter has reportedly suffered a stroke while filming the show's 10th season.

According to Radar Online, a production insider for the Bravo reality series revaeled that the unfortunate situation was filmed for the show's upcoming season, and his health will serve as a focal point for NeNe's story line.

"Gregg had what his doctors believe was a stroke," the insider revealed. "The RHOA cameras filmed the entire ordeal for the show — including his visit to the emergency room and the aftermath. Gregg's health serves as a major storyline for NeNe on season 10."

On the bright side, Gregg is expected to fully recover from the incident, but "has been ordered to bed rest due to his age, family history and heavy work load."

A rep for NeNe denied the report that her husband suffered a stroke. However, the reality star recently told her fans that Gregg was dealing with an "health issue," telling them, "My husband Gregg, as you guys know, he's my everything. We have been together for 20 years. We're dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now, but prayers are going up and fingers are crossed that he's going to be just fine."

We send our prayers to the Leakes family during this time.

