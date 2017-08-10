Evelyn Lozada Breaks Her Silence About Rumored Split From Carl Crawford

TheJasmineBRAND.com received an exclusive statement from Evelyn's reps detailing the status of their relationship and it neither denies nor confirms the claims.

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada has been plagued by rumors that her relationship with fiancé Carl Crawford had ended, but the reality star has not addressed the claims until now.

"Evelyn and Carl's relationship is a private matter," the statement reads. "Their primary focus is being responsible parents to their 3-year-old son. There are no other comments at this time."

It's been reported that Evelyn and Carl, who got engaged in December 2013, have split and have been living in separate residences for the past year now.

The site reports that the last time the reality star and the former LA Dodgers player were spotted together in public was back in March for their son Leo's birthday party.

In addition to the claims of their split, it is also rumored that the athlete refused to sign a prenup and openly went out on dates with other women recently. He even reportedly went on a family trip without his reality star fiancée and their son.

