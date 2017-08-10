Huge News for Joe Budden and Cyn Santana!

Reality stars Joe Budden and Cyn Santana have something major to celebrate! The Love & Hip Hop stars just announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news with their fans on Instagram, with Cyn posting photos of her gorgeous maternity shoot.

In a video showing the behind-the-scenes moments of the shoot, the couple is seen embracing one another, and their exchange is adorable.

"Come here, you are the best...," Budden begins.

"I dare you to say baby mama," Santana interjects.

"You are the best partner that one can have," Budden responds.

Watch the clip for yourself, below: