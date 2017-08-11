Jackie Christie Explains Why She Doesn't Know Her Grandson's Birthday

The back and forth debacle between Jackie Christie and her estranged daughter Ta'Kari Lee has been the major plot line for the recently wrapped season of Basketball Wives During the reunion special, the reality star was asked if she knew the birthday of Lee's son — her grandson. When she admitted that she doesn't, her co-stars scoffed in disgust, with many saying this was proof that she does not hold them in the same esteem as the family members she boasts about. However, now, Jackie is explaining why she said what she said.

This all started when the reunion host, Marc Lamont Hill, asked Jackie if she knew when Jaxson's— TaKari's son's — birthday is. Her response got quite the reaction. "Jaxson is one," Jackie said, but when asked to specify his exact birthday, she replied, "I'm not sure when his next birthday is." Take a look, below:

Since that moment's made its rounts on social media, the reality star's been dragged for failing to know a simple date that most grandmothers would never dare forget. In an attempt to defend herself, she's taken to Twitter to explain that the birthdates of her family members — estranged or not — are just not something she keeps up with, regularly:

Good question just didn't don't know half of my siblings birthdates either 😍💜♠️ https://t.co/Ay9OLr0ONp — Jackie Christie (@JackieChristie) August 10, 2017

