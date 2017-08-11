Hotel Staffer Comes Forward With Receipts Backing Quantasia Sharpton's Claims

More details have emerged in Quantasia Sharpton 's allegation that she had sex with Usher , and this time a third party is giving receipts to prove that her story checks out.

According to TMZ, a hotel employee at the Days Inn revealed that Sharpton was, in fact, staying there at the night of the Usher concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on November 15, 2014. The staffer even detailed the moment the singer came in to see Sharpton, specifying the moment she knew he allegedly had sex with her.

The site meticulously detailed the night Sharpton attended the concert, even showing photo proof that she was there celebrating her birthday — which she said in the infamous press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom — by showing a pic she took with Usher's then opening act, August Alsina, where she rocked a birthday tiara.

The Days Inn employee said that Sharpton was, indeed, staying at the hotel the night of the concert and told TMZ that she saw the "OMG" singer come into the lobby shortly after midnight on November 16 when he was greeted by Sharpton. She eventually took him to her room.

The hotel staffer concluded that they did have sex as he never returned to the lobby to fulfill his promise of taking the picture with her after she waited for an hour.

Sources connected with Sharpton confirmed that she stayed at the Days Inn the night of the show and also said that is where she and Usher allegedly had sex. Usher's reps, however, stand by their stance that he did not have sex with her because she "wasn't his type." The hotel staffer reached out to TMZ to share her side of the story because she was offended by the comment.

Catch BET.com's new series Plates & Poles, above.