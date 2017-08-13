Quantasia Sharpton Makes Bizarre Claim About Death Threats Following Usher Scandal

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
The actress is legitimately confused.
A young woman named Quantasia Sharpton made quite a name for herself this past week after she came forward publicly to accuse Usher of exposing her to herpes.
Unfortunately, her 15 minutes was more than she bargained for. Not only has Quantasia been getting called out left and right as a scammer, now she's claiming she's getting death threats.
'Tasia, who goes by Angel Valentino on social media, posted that she's been getting so many death threats that she's afraid to...shop online? Read below for her logic:
Hopefully her life can go back to "normal" soon enough.
See how Usher has dealt with the herpes allegations with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: Lee Brown / Splash News)
