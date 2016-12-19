See Doralie Medina Give Us Makeup Advice

Who says you can’t wear pastel colors all year round? Not Doralie Medina! In fact, she has a whole eponymous cosmetic line, Bad Medina, that’s dedicated to pastels and edgy colors. Old school rules that limit you to strictly dark hues during the winter are a thing of the past. BET Breaks host Amanda Booz quickly learned that while she chatted with the makeup mogul herself about her new line and her advice about how to best experiment with color in cosmetics.

You might have spied Doralie’s flawless glam while she sat ringside cheering on her dear "friend" Floyd Mayweather at his boxing matches. But as CEO of Bad Medina Cosmetics, she’s calling the shots now.

The collection includes playful hues for your eyes, cheeks and lips. Think powder pink, ladylike lavender and baby blue with unforgettable names like Dreamy, Thanks Boo, First Class and Baddie. And yes, they are all perfectly acceptable for the icy temps ahead!

Watch the video above as Doralie, aka Bad Medina, gives BET.com the scoop on her highly pigmented products.