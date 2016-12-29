Tragedy Strikes: Tina Lawson to Take Break From Social Media

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
No one will shut up about how 2016 was the worst year ever. And yeah, of course it was terrible. But there was one shining light to guide us through, one special internet treat that kept us going: the Instagram account of Miss Tina Lawson (née Knowles). And now, tragically, that light has been extinguished.
Miss Tina decided to quit the ‘gram after she accidentally liked a post mocking Jennifer Hudson. She wrote an impassioned apology note in which she declared that she was taking a social media break.
“I’ve known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness,” she wrote. “I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative!”
“My children worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it. They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful,” Tina continued. “I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity.” NOOOOOOOOO.
True, social media is full of the dregs of humanity. But Miss Tina represented very best of it! She is the greatest mom on the internet; her account is enthusiastic, loving, full of Southern shout outs, and she is occasionally, charmingly unsure of how technology works. Her captions are exactly like a text from your parents, featuring typos, periods, and many smiley face emojis.
I personally first fell in love with Tina’s Instagram during her epic trip to Costco last year with her husband, actor Richard Lawson. Who doesn’t love free samples?!
And let’s not forget the fitspo from her trainer, Patrick.
I have watched this approximately 800 times.
A Destiny's Child Mannequin Challenge!!!
And that's only the tip of the iceberg. She really does have the best Insta ever.
In conclusion, please, please do not leave us, Miss Tina. You are definitely too good for social media, but as you are clearly a sweet, generous person, please consider staying on Instagram to be your Christmas gift to the world. We need you!
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
