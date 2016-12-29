#YESTOBLACK

Tragedy Strikes: Tina Lawson to Take Break From Social Media

This might be the worst thing that’s happened in 2016.

No one will shut up about how 2016 was the worst year ever. And yeah, of course it was terrible. But there was one shining light to guide us through, one special internet treat that kept us going: the Instagram account of Miss Tina Lawson (née Knowles). And now, tragically, that light has been extinguished. 

Miss Tina decided to quit the ‘gram after she accidentally liked a post mocking Jennifer Hudson. She wrote an impassioned apology note in which she declared that she was taking a social media break.

“I’ve known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness,” she wrote. “I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative!”

“My children worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it. They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful,” Tina continued. “I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity.” NOOOOOOOOO.

"I never seen anything lak it".Just clowning around with my clowning around buddy Kaleb having fun😀 I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing. I've known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative ! Mychildren worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it . They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful . and somehow maybe I touched a button but the truth is I was on my Instagram and someone commented on Beyoncé (positive) by the way , and I went to look at their site and saw some good videos and performances of Beyoncé I came across the video of her and Jennifer (which I totally enjoyed) and I was looking at them I didn't even look at the comments or what people were saying till just now. and I absolutely would not have touched a like or dislike on one of these sites. I think if you look through my Instagram you'll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don't remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you❤️and I'd have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make thier living off of negativity.

True, social media is full of the dregs of humanity. But Miss Tina represented very best of it! She is the greatest mom on the internet; her account is enthusiastic, loving, full of Southern shout outs, and she is occasionally, charmingly unsure of how technology works. Her captions are exactly like a text from your parents, featuring typos, periods, and many smiley face emojis.

I personally first fell in love with Tina’s Instagram during her epic trip to Costco last year with her husband, actor Richard Lawson. Who doesn’t love free samples?!

You know you can have brunch free at Costco on Saturday Mornings with all the free samples . HaHa

And let’s not forget the fitspo from her trainer, Patrick.

I have watched this approximately 800 times.

A Destiny's Child Mannequin Challenge!!!

Yesterday at Titans party we had a Destiny's Cheerdren Reunion.( In Madea's voice) taped by Tim Weatherspoon❤️

And that's only the tip of the iceberg. She really does have the best Insta ever.

In conclusion, please, please do not leave us, Miss Tina. You are definitely too good for social media, but as you are clearly a sweet, generous person, please consider staying on Instagram to be your Christmas gift to the world. We need you!

Written by Jocelyn Silver

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

