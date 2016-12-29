Tragedy Strikes: Tina Lawson to Take Break From Social Media

No one will shut up about how 2016 was the worst year ever. And yeah, of course it was terrible. But there was one shining light to guide us through, one special internet treat that kept us going: the Instagram account of Miss Tina Lawson ( née Knowles ). And now, tragically, that light has been extinguished.

Miss Tina decided to quit the ‘gram after she accidentally liked a post mocking Jennifer Hudson. She wrote an impassioned apology note in which she declared that she was taking a social media break.

“I’ve known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness,” she wrote. “I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative!”

“My children worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it. They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful,” Tina continued. “I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity.” NOOOOOOOOO.