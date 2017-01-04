A Black Woman Won the First Impression Rose on 'The Bachelor' for the First Time

Monday marked the premiere of the 21st season of The Bachelor. And as per the show’s longstanding tradition, Bachelor Nick Viall (yes, it’s pronounced “vile”) handed out a “first impression rose,” aka a rose that saves a contestant from elimination ahead of the rose ceremony itself. Receiving said rose is almost always a good sign and contestants who get them tend to go far on the show. And on Monday, a woman of color got the prize for the very first time. Finally! I mean, it’s been 21 seasons.

The Bachelor definitely shouldn’t be getting any major accolades for this. The show has historically struggled with diversity; there was even a 2012 lawsuit that alleged racist casting practices. Only one woman of color has ever “won” the show. And amongst viewers, the fact that only white girls ever make it far is something of a running joke. A Black contestant has literally, in 21 seasons, never made it further than week five. It's like a horror movie, except it's real life!

But this episode was different. Rachel, who received the rose, is a Black woman from Dallas and works as an attorney. Viall said he was intrigued by her “aura.” And viewers were thrilled to see an accomplished Black woman singled out.