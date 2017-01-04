LOL: Kylie Jenner’s Own Calendar Got Her Birthday Wrong

Kylie will be turning 20 on August 10, but it looks like there was a mix-up — the calendar says her birthday is on August 20 instead. Hilariously, the calendar did get her dogs’ birthdays right.

It looks like the error appears in the entire first printing of the calendar. As a number of outlets have noted, this sort of mistake is par for the course for Kylie’s businesses. While the makeup mogul is enormously successful, her company, Kylie Inc., was the subject of a massive number of complaints to the Better Business Bureau last year. Plus, there was some sort of snafu with the posting on her app yesterday. Looks like someone will be needing a new staff soon. We think people from Camp Mariah will be looking!