Kylie Jenner Models Her New Merch Reading 'Thick,' Stirs New Controversy

Published Yesterday

Next week, Kylie Jenner is opening up a NYC version of her LA pop-up shop. The LA pop-up, held at the Westfield Topanga Mall, was described as “mayhem,” with lines lasting for up to nine hours. The specific date and location of the NYC shop have yet to be revealed, but we’re already terrified. It’ll be like the lines for new Yeezys, but with sneakerheads replaced by legions of screaming teenage girls.

Kylie Pop Up.. coming for you in February NYC 😏 @thekylieshop

Today, Kylie’s teasing new merch from the Kylie Shop. The items don’t seem to be on the website yet, so it looks like these might be new items that drop in New York. And all of the pieces (modeled by Jenner, her BFF Jordyn Woods, and Young Thug’s fiancée, Jerrika Karlae) are centered around a certain theme…

All Different Types #THICK

All Different Types #THICK

All Different Types #THICK

Rather than debating the levels of Jenner’s relative thickness, we would perhaps redirect her to a viewing of this poem. Regardless, we’re sure the clothes will sell out in about five minutes. 

