Look: Chrissy Teigen's Obsession with Fun Dip May Affect Her Grammys Look

Following the video, Nestle sent the couple a care package right in time for Valentine's Day, even including a not-yet-released flavor -- Mango Lime with Tamarind. Now that Teigen has a copious amount of Fun Dip at her disposal, the model admits she may have made a mistake that might cost her tomorrow at the Grammy Awards (Feb. 12).

Chrissy Teigen was recently blessed with a care package from the kind folks who create and distribute Fun Dip, after posting a lighthearted video of her husband John Legend trying the candy for the first time.

Taking to Twitter, Teigen admitted she ate the candy with her bare hands instead of using the recommended candy stick, and it turns out that decision did not come without consequence.

Showing off a photo of her now-stained green fingers, the model asked fans for help in this hilarious-but-unfortunate situation.

"I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I'm stained and Grammys are tomorrow," she wrote, including the photo as accompanying evidence. "I've tried everything please help."



The 31-year-old will be joining Legend at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards tomorrow night, and given the fact that the big night is now less than 24 hours away, it looks like she'll have to figure something out quickly, or she'll be sporting a brand new accessory on the red carpet.

Anyone got any tips on how to help Chrissy Teigen get the candy powder stain off of her fingers? We're sure she'd love to know - and soon!

Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's pre-Grammy dilemma in the post below.