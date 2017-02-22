This App Promises to Make the Sneaker Game Easier

Copdate, a new app, aims to minimize the annoyances synonymous with sneaker releases. It partners with retailers with the end goal of helping drops run smoothly, and consequently, all involved parties walking away pleased with the interaction.

Here’s how it works, according to Copdate's website:

“Retailers use Copdate to send you push notifications when reservations for upcoming releases become available. You will then have the opportunity to either ‘Cop’ or ‘Drop’ in order to confirm your reservation… Once you have your Copdate reservation number, simply show up on release day at the specified time and walk right in to pick up and purchase your product. Hassle-free!”

Mike Packer, of Packer Shoes in New Jersey, gave testimony to Solecollector that he was pleased following his experience with Copdate.

“As far as reliability — things not crashing, and giving us the ability to aggregate customers and having that outreach to customers; having the ability to reach out to them and offer them the shoes — it worked flawlessly,” Packer said.

A release sans anxiety and disappointment sounds like a utopian fantasy — but hopefully, as more retailers partner with Copdate, fantasy will become reality. You can download the app here.