Tika Sumpter’s Gives Some Super Real Snapback Advice

The post-baby snapback can put loads of pressure on new moms, but actress Tika Sumpter isn’t giving in. The Southside With You star and mom to 4-month-old Ella dished out some more realistic advice to women on how to handle the expectations of getting back to your pre-pregnancy weight. She posed it up in a royal blue jumper for The Coveteur and spoke on moms needing to cut themselves some slack.

“There’s a lot of pressure to do that, but I think, one, it’s unrealistic. Two, it takes almost a year for your body to heal. Everyday people who have jobs and more than one kid, they’re looking to us to inspire. I think sometimes we push false claims about snapping back, when really, we have people helping us, whether it’s trainers or people come to our houses.

So I try to tell women, don’t feel the pressure of feeling that way. The pounds will come off, it just takes time, and you do what you can. You walk around your neighborhood, you try to eat better and make better choices, but it’s not realistic to ‘snap back’ a month later. You just pushed a whole human being out of your body, and had one sitting in there for almost nine months.”