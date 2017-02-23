#YESTOBLACK

Tika Sumpter’s Gives Some Super Real Snapback Advice

"It’s not realistic to ‘snap back’ a month later. You just pushed a whole human being out of your body."

Published 2 hours ago

The post-baby snapback can put loads of pressure on new moms, but actress Tika Sumpter isn’t giving in. The Southside With You star and mom to 4-month-old Ella dished out some more realistic advice to women on how to handle the expectations of getting back to your pre-pregnancy weight. She posed it up in a royal blue jumper for The Coveteur and spoke on moms needing to cut themselves some slack.

“There’s a lot of pressure to do that, but I think, one, it’s unrealistic. Two, it takes almost a year for your body to heal. Everyday people who have jobs and more than one kid, they’re looking to us to inspire. I think sometimes we push false claims about snapping back, when really, we have people helping us, whether it’s trainers or people come to our houses.

So I try to tell women, don’t feel the pressure of feeling that way. The pounds will come off, it just takes time, and you do what you can. You walk around your neighborhood, you try to eat better and make better choices, but it’s not realistic to ‘snap back’ a month later. You just pushed a whole human being out of your body, and had one sitting in there for almost nine months.”

Tika also shared her thoughts on the subject with her Instagram followers in an eloquent post. She says she’s been more focused on being there for her daughter, but is now ready to lose that last bit of pesky baby weight. “What’s important is happy mommy, happy baby.” *round of applause*

I'm happy regardless. (That's what that pic says) I must say the pressure to "snap back" was secondary to being present for my baby. Every story I hear about moms feeling the pressure of getting there body's back breaks my heart. Being a new mom or a mom in general is A LOT! You're still healing even after 3 months. You have to do what's right for you. You just did the most miraculous thing ever by pushing a human being out of your body! Be gentle w yourself (genetics also play a role). Know I'm rooting for you, and I too am now ready to lose this last bit of weight. What's most important is happy mommy, happy baby. Don't allow the pressures of magazines to pull you in. There's a lot going on behind the scenes that the public doesn't always get to see. I love you guys. I'll be checking in w you on my new mommy journey. P.S. Spanks go a long way. #mom #newmommyclub #happymommy #happybaby

A post shared by Tika Sumpter (@tikasumpter) on

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

