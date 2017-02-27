Halle Berry Says She Rocked Her Natural Curls on the Oscars' Red Carpet

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry took to the Oscars' red carpet last night with a hairstyle that spoke volumes — but not everyone was here for her look.

Berry was clad in a custom Atelier Versace gown for Hollywood's biggest night, but it was a style north of her dress that caught all the attention (and subsequent flack).

Twitter was quick to drag Berry's look, with a lot of people chiming in about her alleged wig: