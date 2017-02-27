Halle Berry Says She Rocked Her Natural Curls on the Oscars' Red Carpet

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry took to the Oscars' red carpet last night with a hairstyle that spoke volumes — but not everyone was here for her look.
Berry was clad in a custom Atelier Versace gown for Hollywood's biggest night, but it was a style north of her dress that caught all the attention (and subsequent flack).
Twitter was quick to drag Berry's look, with a lot of people chiming in about her alleged wig:
Today, Berry's stylist had denied rumors of a wig. "Halle definitely wanted something people aren’t used to, that wasn’t so perfect and a bit disheveled, but still something that is powerful and beautiful," her hairstylist, Castillo, said. Citing further evidence, Castillo noted that he had actually chopped off five inches of Berry's hair while working his magic.
This isn't the first instance in which Berry has made a statement with her hair. She was recently seen out and about with a similar look. You also may recall that she took her former partner and father of her child, Gabriel Aubry, to court for co-parenting issues. The action in question? Aubry had straightened and highlighted their 6-year-old daughter's hair, in what Berry argued was an attempt to white-wash her daughter's heritage.
Whether you hate or love last nights' 'do, Berry's cultural achievement and contribution as the first (and still the only) Black woman to be awarded Best Actress is what we'll recall in the long-run — not banter regarding her hair.
(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
