The Weeknd Wants to Give You Fashion Advice

“There are things that I love, people that I like, but the concept of an icon can be a cliché and I don’t like clichés," he’s overheard saying in the short film. "Iconic clothes become icons for a reason. They're fundamental if you live them."

Spring is so close that celebrating with a new wardrobe handpicked by The Weeknd might just be the way to ward away any lingering winter blues. The Canadian singer-songwriter has teamed up with H&M to bring a line of essential men’s pieces to their chains that carry menswear as well as online. Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd will be available starting March 2. But in the meantime, XO fans can see the clothes in action in a new video campaign.

The Weeknd is seen strolling along Sunset Boulevard and enjoying the scenic views of the Hollywood Hills from inside of a glass house while sporting his version of a suit — a black bomber jacket.

“It's a piece that men can wear every day, and it's something I wear for any occasion," he said in an exclusive interview with Billboard. "For me, bomber jackets are smart, but they are also street and have a lot of attitude.”

No surprise here, since the singer’s usual uniform includes the signature jacket. H&M’s head of menswear designer Andreas Löwenstam puts his stamp of approval on the star.

"Abel has such a great personal style, and yet is also universal. It's an attitude that encapsulates the mood in menswear right now, and we know that men around the world are going to love wearing pieces from his collection,” he explained.

