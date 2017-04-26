BET Experience 2017!

See the Matching Sweaters That PJ Tucker and Patrick Patterson Wore to the Game

Serious team commitment.

Published 3 days ago

Patrick Patterson and his teammate PJ Tucker both walked into the locker room wearing the same sweater. This Saint Laurent wool sweater goes for $990. The NBA players also wore matching black denim and red shoes. PJ said it was unplanned. But we mean...

Maybe the dinosaur sweater is a badge of honor for the team? The whole thing seems way too good to be true. One thing is for sure, though, the Toronto Raptors take team spirit seriously. 

Written by Maurice Marcel

(Photos from left: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images, Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

