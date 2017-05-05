Naomi Campbell Speaks On Being Shamed for Seeking Drug Abuse Help

Campbell reveals, "People tried to shame me about the fact that I went to get help. You should never feel shame because recovery is a positive thing. But when I first went, people were not open about this stuff. Everything like this should be talked about openly...mental heath issues, postpartum depression — there are so many different things. Come together and help each other, that's important...We're not really supposed to promote my program. My phone is always on for anyone that needs help and guidance in that situation. Like people's phones and doors have always been open for me. You have to share it back."