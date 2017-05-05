Exclusive: Angela Simmons Reveals Her Beauty Struggles Since Giving Birth

Angela Simmons is our number one girl crush for several reasons. First, her sense of style is ridiculous and don't even get us started on her fitness routine. The Growing Up Hip Hop star has been partnered with Dhair Boutique, a Dallas-based company that sells natural and unprocessed hair extensions for three years. If you stalk her Instagram like we do, then you probably have noticed that Simmons changes up her look quite frequently and is pretty good about calling out the type of hair and products she is using when she isn't natural. Dhair is launching a Brooklyn location soon and to celebrate, area native Simmons helped them throw a party. Well, naturally we had to ask her some questions. We were lucky enough to get some one on one time with her at the Manhattan Brew & Vine bar in Harlem and we quickly ran through questions about hair care and motherhood. Here is what she had to say:

BET: What is your hair routine like right now? Angela Simmons: I'm getting it done, because I’m not the best at doing my own hair. Q, Myesha, I have a team of like amazing people that work with me and help me make sure that I’m keeping it together. B: Your natural hair is, like, totally goals, so what are some things that you do to protect it? AS: Braid it up and condition it obviously, doing all that. Making sure you're doing treatments and all that stuff to your hair. B: I'm also a new mom like you and I know how much a baby can change your life. What did having Sutton do to your beauty routine? AS: At nighttime, sometimes I have to wait to wash my face until he goes to sleep! I guess when you’re home, you’re home and you just don’t want to do as much. You just want to be a mom!

#Repost @angelasimmons ・・・ New hair color @dhairboutique #dhairboutique A post shared by D'andrea Harris (@dhairboutique) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

B: Are there any trends you've seen that you'd like to try? Hair trends of course. AS: I want to put in this really long hair and do a pretty cool photoshoot with it. I did something similar to that at Coachella probably like three years ago. Except it was to my knee, so I [think] maybe I could kick it up a notch. B: What can fans and consumers expect from your partnership with Dhair Boutique? AS: Well, we've been rocking for about three years now. D'Andrea's great, she brought me on as a hair ambassador for the company. Naturally, I always have my hair braided up and it’s really hard to find hair that’s quality hair and for me I’ve definitely had no issues with this hair. For three years, like ever. That says a lot, because you know a lot of times you can order hair and there will be issues, like it getting tangled, and I don’t have that issue. We dye it, we do all types of stuff to it and it’s still perfectly fine and it’s great! I think she does an amazing job at quality control with the hair and what she’s doing.

Written by Yakira Young