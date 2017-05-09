BET Experience 2017!

This Mom Is Competing in Fitness Competitions After Stunning 150lb Weight Loss

This Mom Is Competing in Fitness Competitions After Stunning 150lb Weight Loss

She's inspiring us all.

Published 10 minutes ago

With the summer around the corner, everyone is trying to hit the gym hard to get that “snatched” look, but Katie Bolden, 30, shows that with serious determination, you can always be summer-ready.

Struggling with weight throughout her life, Katie started her weight-loss journey in 2013 and lost a whopping 150 pounds. Full of excitement, she couldn’t wait to show off her banging body.

I am finally home from my trip! I got in late last night after another missed flight (this time... not our fault 😂😂 it was the airlines fault). While I take some time to recover from my comp this past weekend, catch up on work and the blog, prepare to start my next and last prep for the year on friday and continue to process WTF just happened this past weekend... I'm celebrating #transformationtuesday I can't believe that's ME! I still look at photos of myself and think "Oh my god that's me! Is that really me?!" I had that moment during my backstage photo shoot when I saw previews of what we got. Crazy! I've worked hard to become this girl and I will continue to work hard to make sure she stays and continues thriving. 😃😃❤ #fitnessatlantic #transformationchampion #whoisthisgirl #blessed #dreamscametrue

A post shared by Katie Bolden (@huffnpuff2buffntough) on

Katie recently posted an image on Instagram flexing her new body and her recent accomplishment of topping five contestants in the transformation division for the WBFF Fitness Atlantic USA Championships body-building competition. 

After receiving hundreds of comments about her new look, people wanted to know more about the mother of a 2-year-old and what inspired her to pump that iron.

“My daughter constantly inspires me. She is my miracle baby and my role model. She brings out the best in me and she helps me out of my bubble to be more outgoing. I want nothing more than to prove to her that she will always be beautiful no matter her size, to reach for the stars and that she can do absolutely anything that she puts her mind, heart and soul into,” she passionately expressed. 

Obesity, mental illnesses, suicidal, destructive behavior, self harm, self hatred, doctors giving me a 95% Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis, temporary paralysis and blindness, pcos/infertility, and embarrassment were all wake up calls that I need to do something with my life. That I needed change. That I needed to find strength within myself to not only continue living, but to succeed in life and live a worthwhile and fulfilling life. Let's talk wake up calls and hitting rock bottom. When starting a journey it is common for one to be at rock bottom in their life and they receive wake up calls letting them know it's time to change things. That it's now or never. Some people take them seriously and others will ignore them. What you do in that moment in time will determine how badly you want change in your life. I want to hear what hitting your rock bottom was like and what your wake up calls were. What made you start your journey to a healthier life or makes you want to start one.... #letstalk #weightlosstransformation #change #journey #health #fitness #fitfam

A post shared by Katie Bolden (@huffnpuff2buffntough) on

“I was overweight for most of my life and some people never let me forget and talked down to me because of it,” she shared.

The journey was not all easy for the fitness enthusiast, who decided to document her newfound lifestyle with her blog, HuffnPuff RoughnTough. The fitness blogger shared that she struggled with a “long battle with depression, two different types of anxiety disorders” and even polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS, which has been known to have symptoms like obesity.

#transformationtuesday 3 and a half year difference between these photos. I still feel like I'm dreaming. I still have a lot more work to do and even though I am not where I want to be and I won't get there without skin removal, I am extremely happy with where I am though. This ab definition is just crazy! Never thought I'd see it on my body and as you can see from the before photo, I'm pretty sure you all know why I thought that. It all seems impossible until it's done. ❤❤ . . One of my top tips I love to give people who are on a weight loss journey.... Make small sustainable changes that will lead to a huge lifestyle change over time because that's what it is. It's not something you can do temporarily and expect to keep the weight off. It won't happen. I've tried it all - starvation, water and liquid diets, etc. It may help you lose some pounds, but it's dangerous, unsafe, temporary and you will lose precious muscle and definitely won't be building any. You pull that crap and your before photo is what you will be left with. That weight you lost during those extremely dangerous and unsafe temporary measures will surely return and then some! Lose weight slowly, safely and make that lifestyle change and realize it's a lifestyle and not a temporary diet... You'll get that dramatic after photo AND maintain it. #143lbsdown #iaintdoneyet #bodybuilding

A post shared by Katie Bolden (@huffnpuff2buffntough) on

“There is no cure for PCOS at this time, but the symptoms are manageable. To gain control of my PCOS, I cleaned up my diet and started eating healthier and exercising, which resulted in weight loss which aided in the relief and control of the disease,” she shared with us.

“Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet helps with a lot of the symptoms that come with PCOS.”

While others would have lost confidence, it only motivated Katie further, and when she began to have “episodes of mobility issues” due to a 95 percent diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves, she really used it as "a wake up call and a sign” to do all the things she wanted to do.

“You have the control and ability to change your life. Life is too short to remain in a bubble and to not find out everything you are capable of. You are capable of a lot more than you think! You can do this and don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t. Your kids are watching… make them proud!”

Just finished up an awesome HIIT stair workout with my behbeh. It was nice to workout outside. I don't get to do that too often. ALSO ➡➡➡➡➡ I noticed a few days ago that Huff 'n Puff to Buff 'n Tough reached an awesome milestone. Over 10K followers on IG! I don't even know what to say right now. . . I know there are all kinds of followers ranging from those just starting their journeys to people quietly watching and everything in between. When I first started my blog Huff 'n Puff and decided to go public with my journey back in 2013 I had no idea that it would generate such an amazing response. I found myself looking for motivation and inspiration through others and their stories and photos. . . I took a leap of faith and decided to share my own journey and to keep myself accountable throughout and in that process I have built an amazing fitness family and solid support system. I have gained some great friendships and amazing opportunities through all of this and it's you guys that keep me going. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for believing in me. I love you all so much! ❤❤ #LoveMyFitFam Also, be on the lookout for some amazing giveaways on IG throughout the month of August to celebrate.

A post shared by Katie Bolden (@huffnpuff2buffntough) on

Katie seems to be enjoying life to the fullest and her confidence, motivation and inspiration make her a BET babe to watch!

Do you have someone that you want to nominate as a BET Babe to Watch? Drop a line in the comments!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: David Ford @ David Ford Photography)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle