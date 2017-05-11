This Girl Didn't Have a Prom Date, So She Took Her Dad

After not receiving a single date offer to the prom, others may have decided to ditch prom night completely. but this beautiful high school senior decided not only to show up, but to also show out with a mature man on her arm — her dad. And yes, Twitter had a tweeting frenzy!

no one asked me to prom so yes ... my dad was my date ❤😭 #prom2k17 pic.twitter.com/db0rbrpsrj

18-year-old Mellat posted a few images on her Twitter profile along with the caption: "no one asked me to prom so yes ... my dad was my date #prom2k17.”

Remarkably, no one could imagine the amount of responses she would receive, especially Mellat.

“I didn’t really expect it [the post] to get this much attention, but I was in shock. I love reading what people have to say about it. I’ve been getting so much love!” Mellat shared with us excitedly.

With thousands of hearts, retweets and comments, it was clear that this was once again a viral prom moment for #prom2K17.

From tweets sharing how adorable the idea was to people's utter disbelief that the gorgeous young lady didn’t receive any invitations, this has become one of the cutest prom moments yet.

Below, check out some of the nicest and funniest tweets (and yes, Mellat responded to most, if not all, of them):