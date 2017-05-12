See Serena Williams's Epic (and Expensive) Bridal Shower

BET Experience 2017!

Serena Williamss bridal shower theme was anything but conventional, but then again it seems like that's the way she likes to do things. (She did accidentally announce her pregnancy via Snapchat after all.) The mama-to-be celebrated her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian with a very different type of bridal shower theme — wellness. Yes, that’s her theme and she totally killed it!

According to People.com, she celebrated at the stunning 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach, dubbed the "Wellness Hotel" of Miami. Her sister Venus Williams, mom, Oracene, and other guests took full advantage of all the healthy amenities the location has to offer including a spa, vegan restaurant, foot massages by the air-conditioned poolside cabana and a rooftop yoga and meditation class. They topped things off with a lovely celebratory brunch on the one of the hotel’s rooftop terraces.

Even more impressive were the ocean views from Williams’s ultra-luxe "Retreat Collection" suite (it fit all 20 of Serena’s guests with room to spare) and the personal guru assigned to take care of its occupants’ needs who came along with it. Sounds pretty sweet!

See photos from 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach where Serena celebrated below:

Suit yourself! This tranquil treatment room at the Bamford Haybarn Spa awaits. #Liveat1

A post shared by 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach (@1homessb) on

Your very first peek at @bamfordhaybarnspa #miamibeach #abmb

A post shared by 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach (@1homessb) on

Looks comfy...right? Tag who you’d sit with. #Liveat1 #1Penthouses #1Homes

A post shared by 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach (@1homessb) on

Here is where you'll find us today. #easterweekend #Liveat1 #1Penthouses #1Homes

A post shared by 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach (@1homessb) on

Lazy mornings with a peek of blue. #Liveat1 #1Penthouses #1Homes

A post shared by 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach (@1homessb) on

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

