See What Happened When This Company Put a 'Black Women Are Trash' T-Shirt for Sale

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
A custom t-shirt that never should have been created in the first place ended up not only being made available for sale but went viral for its disgustingly racist and misogynistic content.
The custom T-shirt label company that allowed the printing of this inexcusable fashion disaster was Teespring, which lets its users upload their own designs to be printed on shirts in small batch orders. One user, identified on Twitter as @TrueCharter, uploaded a new design with the words "Black Women Are Trash" printed across the front of the shirt.
According to Bougie Black Girl, the shirts were made as a response to a T-shirt with the phrase "Men Are Trash" making its rounds online.
However, as many pointed out on Twitter, the "Black Women Are Trash" T-shirt takes things to a new level, and one that absolutely will not be tolerated.
While the Twitter user responsible for this intolerable fashion statement has since deleted his tweets and made his account private, the Huffington Post shared a series of screenshots, with one promotional tweet inviting white women to participate in the "movement."
"Stand up against abuse from Black Women, get your gear today," one tweet promoting the shirts read.
"White Women you can 'do it too' and raise awareness," another tweet read. "Get your tank top today."
The shirt was available for sale for over three days before it was brought to the attention of Teespring, who issued a statement of apology for the shirts being sold on their e-commerce platform.
"We'd like to apologize for the offensive t's posted on our site," the statement read. "Their content violates our policies and we are working to remove them now."
Take a look at some of the outrage the shirts sparked (and rightfully so) in the tweets below.
Genuine question. Do you guys think this is on the same level? pic.twitter.com/azlBaTVQEj— Ayaba. (@itsjoannabtw) May 7, 2017
No. Saying Men are trash is a general statement. Saying BLACK women are trash is targeted racial harassment. https://t.co/SBCsAbbvcb— Lil Uzumaki Vert (@johnnyShady_) May 7, 2017
Imagine a whole pregnancy and labor, 18 years of caring for a child... for him to grow up & sell "black women are trash" shirts on Twitter.— The Kitchenista (@MissAngelaDavis) May 6, 2017
How did "men are trash" turn into "black women are trash" ? pic.twitter.com/mVJrQcKlPt— @MADBLACKTHOT (@MADBLACKTHOT) May 6, 2017
Idk how "men are trash" got other men thinking "Well let's make a black women are trash t shirt" when the original shirt didn't mention BM— Hibz (@Adolfhibsta) May 7, 2017
I'm offended by the "black women are trash" t-shirt. You're talking about my sister, my mother, my friends.— Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) May 7, 2017
The "Black women are trash" shirt was removed from @teespring. Thanks to everyone who reported it. :-)— jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) May 8, 2017
BUT how fast men were to respond to "men are trash" with "black women are trash" is very telling— elexus jionde (@Lexual__) May 7, 2017
men are inherently trash. if it weren't for women, specifically black women, i'd be ashier, mustier, dumber, and still wearing rope belts— jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) May 7, 2017
If I see any of you dudes wearing a Black Women Are Trash T, I'm tearing that shit off your back. Stop being an embarrassment to your family— Shuttlesworth (@YourNewScrooge) May 7, 2017
Original said "men are trash"— 🌞 (@__meaux) May 6, 2017
His response shirt was "black women are trash" pic.twitter.com/kCEKZ7NGHw
(Photo: Teespring)
