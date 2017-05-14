See What Happened When This Company Put a 'Black Women Are Trash' T-Shirt for Sale

The custom T-shirt label company that allowed the printing of this inexcusable fashion disaster was Teespring , which lets its users upload their own designs to be printed on shirts in small batch orders. One user, identified on Twitter as @TrueCharter , uploaded a new design with the words "Black Women Are Trash" printed across the front of the shirt.

A custom t-shirt that never should have been created in the first place ended up not only being made available for sale but went viral for its disgustingly racist and misogynistic content.

According to Bougie Black Girl, the shirts were made as a response to a T-shirt with the phrase "Men Are Trash" making its rounds online.

However, as many pointed out on Twitter, the "Black Women Are Trash" T-shirt takes things to a new level, and one that absolutely will not be tolerated.

While the Twitter user responsible for this intolerable fashion statement has since deleted his tweets and made his account private, the Huffington Post shared a series of screenshots, with one promotional tweet inviting white women to participate in the "movement."

"Stand up against abuse from Black Women, get your gear today," one tweet promoting the shirts read.

"White Women you can 'do it too' and raise awareness," another tweet read. "Get your tank top today."

The shirt was available for sale for over three days before it was brought to the attention of Teespring, who issued a statement of apology for the shirts being sold on their e-commerce platform.

"We'd like to apologize for the offensive t's posted on our site," the statement read. "Their content violates our policies and we are working to remove them now."

Take a look at some of the outrage the shirts sparked (and rightfully so) in the tweets below.