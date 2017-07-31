Zoe Kravitz Is Now YSL Beauty's Global Ambassador

It's a good day for Black representation in the beauty sphere, so let's savor the moment! Misty Copeland landed her first beauty campaign , and now Zoe Kravitz has been appointed YSL Beauté's global ambassador. In her new role, Kravitz will front global campaigns for the fashion house's beloved beauty line.

“YSL Beauté has always been one of my favorite brands,” Kravitz told Business of Fashion. “Their ability to combine the chicest of styles with a raw edge has always been to me one of the best ways to express yourself through fashion and beauty. Nothing is forced, nothing is fake but everything is bold, strong and unafraid.”

With Kravitz's help, YSL Beauté is looking to appeal to millennials. Kravitz and her profitable face are very busy at the moment! Just days ago, Kravitz was also revealed to have lent her mug to Tiffany and Co.'s new fall campaign, in a move also meant to appeal to millennials. So basically, if you want millennials to buy your stuff, hit your girl Zoe up.

Congratulations to Zoe and also to millennials, whose hard-earned dollars are the apple of advertisers' eyes!