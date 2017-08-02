This Woman's Maternity Shoot Is Breaking the Internet in Beyoncé-Like Fashion

While everyone seems to have a maternity photoshoot these days to show off their beautiful baby bumps, some mothers-to-be break the internet with their pregnancy themes! We are all familiar with Beyoncé’s iconic “Mother” maternity photos for the twins, and now this 22-year-old model is getting a lot of attention on social media with her flower child photoshoot.

(Photo: Darrin Baldridge)















Although the photos are beautiful to look at, there is much more to the photographs that the Pittsburg, California, mother-to-be, Saunsu, wants to share with others. “I aspire to be an example and role model to young black girls who have low self-esteem. To show them all is possible,” Saunsu told BET exclusively.

When Saunsu initially found out she was pregnant, the responses of others were less than supportive. “My pregnancy was unexpected and a big surprise to me," Saunsu shared. "When I first found out I was pregnant, the first thing everyone said was, ‘She’s going to lose her career, she's dumb for keeping [the] baby.’ My faith was tested. I was in a very negative space but after praying and family support, I realized that my baby is a blessing. And yes, I can still model and pursue my dreams and be an example with a baby.”

Determined to prove them wrong, Saunsu decided to show off her modeling skills and proved to nay-sayers that she could still smize while with child in a professional photoshoot with photographer Darrin, makeup artist Ju and wardrobe stylist Waikiikii Designs, who custom-made her maternity flower crown and outfit.

In representation of all the feelings of life inside the fabulous expectant mother, her concept was all about “the meaning of life; flowers, sky and light colors.” “My pregnancy pictures are inspired by my new life into motherhood and thanks to this little human inside of me, being more [of] a woman than I have ever been. Pregnancy is beautiful and now I have no choice but to go harder than ever because a baby doesn't stop you,” she continued.

Due in September, Saunsu is very happy with the 8.6K likes and 2.7K retweets on Twitter. “The responses from my shoots have been so amazing. Being pregnant isn't easy and people don't realize how sensitive we [women] become while pregnant. I'm overwhelmed with joy to inspire women and get so much positive feedback from my pictures. I hope every woman feels as beautiful as I did during these shoots.”

We love the message behind Saunsu’s photoshoot and we think she looks beautiful! What are your thoughts?

Written by Tweety Elitou