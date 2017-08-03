Watch the Premiere of BET.com's 'Plates & Poles,' Hosted by Yung Joc

BET.com is bringing foodies everywhere a whole new kind of cooking show, one that goes behind the scenes of some of Atlanta’s hottest strip clubs and into the kitchens of their infamous grub. To top things off, rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Yung Joc will be your "host with most," taking you on a food tour that only he can lead. He’ll get the scoop from the chefs themselves about their most popular dishes and even throw on an apron to whip a little something up. Along the way, some of Joc’s friends will stop in to try a plate and offer their two cents.

Yung Joc’s first stop is Atlanta’s first black-owned gentlemen’s club, Blue Flame Lounge. He chops it up with Chef Kelz about his favorites, blackened salmon and shrimp with collard greens and macaroni and cheese. Chef Kelz also gives us an inside look into another Blue Flame fave, the wings! After giving Joc a few pointers, the rapper takes a crack at fixing a plate and invites recording artist YFN Lucci to come taste.

To get the deets from Chef Kelz on these delish Blue Flame staples and see Yung Joc’s dinner conversation with YFN Lucci, watch the premiere episode of Plates & Poles.