Blow 2.0: Beyoncé Enjoys a Night Out at the Roller Skating Rink

The fabulous mother of three was spotted spending her Friday night at World on Wheels in Los Angeles, and it's safe to say that other patrons were understandably starstruck by the Queen's presence.

Beyoncé recently showed that roller-skating isn't something she just picked up to perfectly execute her 2013 music video, "Blow." She does this.

The rink, which was open to the public, was pretty lit on Friday night, and the "Formation" singer's appearance only made that sentiment even more pronounced.

Bey was spotted nonchalantly rolling around with a few of her friends while some onlookers skated alongside her and others whipped out their phones to record the moment.

Rocking ripped blue jeans, an off-the-shoulder black wide-neck tee and a black cap, Bey seemed to be enjoying her night out while her hubby, Jay Z, looked on from the sidelines.

Take a look, below: