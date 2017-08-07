Rihanna Copied This Outfit of Drake's and We Can't Take It

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
It's been almost a year since Drake presented Rihanna with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs. On that fateful night he gushed over RiRi, admitted he'd been in love with her since he was 22 years old, and famously got curved when he went to kiss her.
Now a year later, #Aubrih is long over, but the former couple's likemindedness is still apparent in their fashion choices. Just last month, Matcha Papi rocked a denim jacket from the now extremely rare and impossible to cop Supreme x Louis Vuitton line.
Last night Rihanna announced her return to Barbados for Crop Over 2017 in an Instagram that featured new turquoise tresses which perfectly matched the Supreme/LV jacket she was wearing — the same one Drizzy wore less than a month ago.
With all the excitement (read: social media frenzy) that surrounded Rih and her new boo very recently, it's safe to assume that this is merely a coincidence and not evidence that Rih and Drake are still a thing. For #Aubrih-shippers, however, this may serve as yet another example of how the two are always on the same wavelength and ultimately meant to be together.
Unfortunately for Drake, Rihanna has never lost a round of "Who Wore It Better?" in her entire life, which fully applies to this situation as well. Sorry, but no one could look better in anything than Rihanna. She could slay a burlap sack.
We can't confirm who Drake was talking about when he rapped "ex girl she the female version of me," but with this coincidental twinning moment, all signs point to RiRi.
(Photos from Left: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
