Rihanna Copied This Outfit of Drake's and We Can't Take It

It's been almost a year since Drake presented Rihanna with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs. On that fateful night he gushed over RiRi, admitted he'd been in love with her since he was 22 years old, and famously got curved when he went to kiss her.

Now a year later, #Aubrih is long over, but the former couple's likemindedness is still apparent in their fashion choices. Just last month, Matcha Papi rocked a denim jacket from the now extremely rare and impossible to cop Supreme x Louis Vuitton line.

Last night Rihanna announced her return to Barbados for Crop Over 2017 in an Instagram that featured new turquoise tresses which perfectly matched the Supreme/LV jacket she was wearing — the same one Drizzy wore less than a month ago.