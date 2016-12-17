Funkmaster Flex and Lil' Yachty Are Still Going at it on Social Media

Hot 97's Funkmaster Flex is on a mission to prove that Lil' Yachty isn't worthy of the hype, so he's challenged him to face-off against his fellow hometown battle rapper Murder Mook .

The radio personality took to Instagram last night, penning a lengthy caption in response to a screenshot of Yachty poking fun at his recent radio rant that quickly went viral.

Not taking the criticisms lying down, and, quite frankly, not taking the situation too seriously, Yachty responded to Flex, saying he's just "enjoying life" and even admitted that Mook would slay him in a rap battle.

Take a look at the exchange, below: