Papoose's Anniversary Message to Remy Ma is a Must-Read For Black Men

In addition to showering Remy Ma with affection, Papoose also took advantage of the milestone to teach an invaluable lesson, penning a heartfelt message that is an absolute must-read for Black men everywhere.

Today (Dec. 17) Remy Ma and Papoose are celebrating their first anniversary as a married couple and have both taken to Instagram to essentially make us weak at the knees, also.

Beginning his caption with common idioms such as "b*****s ain't s**t," and "money over hoes," Papoose breaks down why he feels men were taught incorrectly about how to treat and view women.

"I wanna be the 1st person to let all men know- WE WERE TAUGHT WRONG !," he writes. "That negative way of thinking was implanted in our minds to prevent our families from growing together, to prevent us from being productive in society and to keep us at odds with our amazing Queens."

He then breaks it down further, referencing how his wedding day was one of the happiest days of his life, reinforcing the beauty and power behind #BlackLove.

"As you mature in life, that train of thought will block your blessings and blind you from finding your soulmate," he continues. "As you can see, this was 1 of the happiest days of our lives; you can not fake this type of happiness."

"Truth be told my wife and I were inseparable from the first day we met," Papoose admits. "If we weren't physically together, we were on the phone. Our time apart was spent wishing, waiting, and praying to see each other again. So by the time the legal problems came, the love was already rock solid and we knew that we weren't gonna let no prison wall come between us."

From here on out, Papoose basically has us weeping, writing one of the most beautiful and honest declarations, touching on how he and Remy Ma were able to persevere through their hardships and get closer in the process.

"I can not claim it was easy," he continues. "At times it became extremely hard, but we stuck together and it was that unity that got us through it. At times we needed help and had no one to turn to, which might have been a blessing in disguise because we discovered all we got is us. It was that communication with a brilliant partner, that love from a caring concerned partner, that loyalty from a Queen that inspired me to continue and simply take it 1 day at a time. My wife came home and did everything she told me she was gonna do; this sh** is so INCREDIBLE!"

He then adds the reminder that "#BlackLove is for EVERYBODY," while also calling for his fans to stay positive, successful, united and loyal.

Remy Ma also eloquently penned a tribute to her man, further proving the power couple is a true inspiration. Absolutely amazing.

Happy anniversary Remy Ma and Papoose!

Take a look at their touching messages to one another in the posts below.