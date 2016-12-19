Along With a No. 1 Album, J. Cole Also Hit Another Milestone

With the release of his new album , 4 Your Eyez Only , the Dreamville emcee impressively outdid himself, landing the third largest album debut sales in 2016 and sitting comfortably atop the Billboard charts. Not only that, but he also has yet another new milestone to celebrate.

J. Cole is on a steady path to going "platinum with no features" — again.

While J. Cole's album sold 492,000 equivalent album units its first week, catapulting the project to occupy the No. 1 slot, the rapper also hit another new milestone: his first top 10 single.

As reported by Billboard, J. Cole's track "Deja Vu" is currently ranking as the No. 7 single on the Billboard Hot 100, a first for the rapper.

Prior to nabbing a slot in the top 10, J. Cole's 2012 track "Work Out" peaked at the No. 13 slot.

All in all, whether fans hated or loved the project, J. Cole certainly got many of us talking and, more importantly, listening.

Congrats on the new career milestone, J. Cole. To many more!