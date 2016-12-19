The First Week Numbers for J. Cole's '4 Your Eyez Only' Are In

Cole World's winter is heating up, and it has its leader and Dreamville founder, J. Cole, to thank for that after a stellar Billboard breakthrough with his fourth studio undertaking, 4 Your Eyez Only .

Trailing behind Beyonce’s Lemonade and Drake’s Views, Billboard has reported that the album has nabbed the third largest debut of 2016 with 492,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Of the outstanding number, he scored 363,000 in traditional album sales as well, also making it the third biggest weekly sales total for an album in 2016.

The project also marks the fourth No. 1 album on Billboard 200, hallmarking every studio album ever released by the Fayetteville rapper on the illustrious music chart. Drake and DMX are the only others to have their first four studio collections hit the No. 1 spot.

But there’s a few more “first-evers” for Cole, as 4 Your Eyez Only also thrives as the second-largest streaming debut ever for a single album, Billboard reports. Wiring in 51.7 million streams for its songs, the album is the third to pass 100,000 streaming equivalent album units in one week.

Looks like more eyes are on the Roc Nation prodigy than he may have anticipated.

Congratulations, Cole!