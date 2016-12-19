This Petition Wants to Completely Ban R. Kelly From Performing at Soulquarius

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Being a fan of R. Kelly's doesn't always come without a subtle but looming feeling of utter conflict.
While some are die-hard, loyal supporters of the R&B icon through thick and thin, even egging on his inappropriate antics while on stage, others simply are disgusted by his past allegations of sexual assault and refuse to support his music.
In fact, some fans are bringing to light R. Kelly's less-than-shining reputation by asking event organizers to have him completely removed from an upcoming festival line-up.
On Sunday (Dec. 18), a Change.org petition was created by R&B fan Jamie Thompson, who is making a strong case that the forthcoming Soulquarius one-day festival will go off just fine without the singer.
"It's this sort of nonchalance and casual embrace of abusers that rests at the fulcrum of rape culture, violence against women, and in this case, misogynoir," the petition states. "2017 is around the corner and many of us still have to look on in disgust as a proven predator, rapist and serial abuser of young Black girls and women remains embraced in the world of music. Stop booking this man. Stop supporting this man."
In addition to presenting a call-to-action against R. Kelly, the petition also includes a link to an article posted on Huffington Post, detailing examples of R. Kelly's "forgotten" sexual assault cases.
The petition is currently getting closer to the 500 it needs to garner the attention of festival organizers. The singer has yet to offer a comment on the matter.
Take a look at the petition calling for R. Kelly's removal from what is shaping up to be the hottest R&B event of 2017 here.
(Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)
