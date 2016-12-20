Lil Yachty Went Easy, Breezy, Beautiful and Got a Red Perm

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Lil Yachty is making a new statement, switching up his looks from his signature braided and beaded hairstyle to something entirely different, and it's definitely got people talking.
Clearly feeling liberated by his new red perm, the rapper took to Twitter in the early hours this morning (Dec. 20) writing, "2017 is the year of life. Level up." He then later debuted his new hairstyle during a session on Instagram Live, citing James Brown as an inspiration for his 'do.
"See this right here?" he says. "The James Brown look, you know? I'm working on my album. This look means seriousness. This hair do means hits. And to Funkmaster Flex, this means a lot of mumble rap."
The 19-year-old rapper has been going back and forth with FunkFlex in recent days after the elder emcee called him out for being a mumble rapper and later said he's ready to move on from the beef if Lil Yachty can start to respect Biggie.
Regardless of what happens there, it looks as though Lil Boat is finding inspiration from the situation and rising above it all, ready to let his music do the talking in the new year.
Take a look at Lil Yachty debuting his new look in the video clip below.
2017 is the year of life level Up.— lil boat kot* (@lilyachty) December 20, 2016
Naturally, Twitter couldn't let the teenager slide without offering commentary on his easy, breezy, beautiful new look.
Take a look at how Lil Yachty's hairstyle change was received online in the tweets below.
lil yachty look like a bacteria pic.twitter.com/qlWq638eCq— 🗡 (@6PAPl) December 20, 2016
Why lil yachty out here looking like a low battery 😭😩 pic.twitter.com/cqkB1wnhzt— Glo✨ (@HoesLoveGLO) December 20, 2016
I'm not saying @lilyachty 's new hair looks like the evil minions'....but that's exactly what I'm saying pic.twitter.com/QfGqQzb2jR— Sarah Watkins (@SarahWatkins12) December 20, 2016
Why does Lil Yachty's hair look like the clown from it??? pic.twitter.com/geObOF8Bvp— VIBE$$isAlive (@Sleeepppyyyy) December 20, 2016
Ladies...be honest. How many of you have/had this same exact hair as #LilYachty at a point in your life? 😂 pic.twitter.com/OkxlSbVKFd— B A N K S (@T_Alexander17) December 20, 2016
LIL YACHTY'S HAIR (😂😭) pic.twitter.com/YN1hVIMEdU— D E S I R E (@desiredotink) December 20, 2016
Y lil boats hair look like the troll dolls hair 😭👀👀 @lilyachty pic.twitter.com/eWEfnERgQW— slim jexy (@tooturntjex) December 20, 2016
(Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for TIDAL)
