Lil Yachty Went Easy, Breezy, Beautiful and Got a Red Perm

Clearly feeling liberated by his new red perm, the rapper took to Twitter in the early hours this morning (Dec. 20) writing , "2017 is the year of life. Level up." He then later debuted his new hairstyle during a session on Instagram Live, citing James Brown as an inspiration for his 'do.

Lil Yachty is making a new statement , switching up his looks from his signature braided and beaded hairstyle to something entirely different, and it's definitely got people talking.

"See this right here?" he says. "The James Brown look, you know? I'm working on my album. This look means seriousness. This hair do means hits. And to Funkmaster Flex, this means a lot of mumble rap."

The 19-year-old rapper has been going back and forth with FunkFlex in recent days after the elder emcee called him out for being a mumble rapper and later said he's ready to move on from the beef if Lil Yachty can start to respect Biggie.

Regardless of what happens there, it looks as though Lil Boat is finding inspiration from the situation and rising above it all, ready to let his music do the talking in the new year.

Take a look at Lil Yachty debuting his new look in the video clip below.