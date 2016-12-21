Watch 'The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live From Brooklyn' On BET This New Year's Eve

If you have plans for New Year's Eve, cancel them. If you don't, you do now.



BET will exclusively air The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live From Brooklyn just before the ball drops on December 31. The concert special was shot during Nicki's stop at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, and features both the full live performance as well as never-before-seen interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.



To get you amped up for the special, here's a sneak peak of what you can expect: