It's Official: Here's The Rapper Who Just Signed Lil Uzi Vert to a Record Deal

Christmas is here early for Philly’s young rap banger Lil Uzi Vert, and Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang is playing Santa.

During his “Very Uzi Christmas” concert at the Filmore in his Philadelphia hometown, the 22-year-old shared the stage with Wiz as he spit a tongue-tying freestyle for concertgoers before making the huge announcement.

“And now, Taylor Gang, we got Lil Uzi Vert now,” Wiz says after wrapping up his freestyle. And, of course, no Taylor Gang record label signage announcement is complete without the official TG chain that Wiz dropped on Uzi’s neck welcoming him to the clique.

“Welcome to the motherf**kin gang, n***a. Thank you for bringing me out to Philly. Thank you for being the most influential young n***a.”

The “We Dem Boyz” rapper later confirmed the signage via Twitter, where he assured that he and Uzi would be releasing more fire-packed projects together.

“I’m bringing my lil homie everywhere,” he said after a fan asked him to tag along Uzi to Cleveland in summer of 2017.

Of the TGOD Vol. 1 tour, Wiz hinted an Uzi appearance as well.

“I think everybody should come for at least some part of it,” he responded.

Congratulations, young Uzi! 2017 is looking up for you already. Check out the announcement and Wiz’s plans for Uzi below.