Update: Here’s How Lil Wayne Reacted to Martin Shkreli Leaking ‘Tha Carter 5’

Updated December 23, 6pm EST.

Earlier we reported that Martin Shkreli is boasting ownership of Lil Wayne's highly anticipated album Tha Carter V. Now that Weezy and his camp have gotten word of the situation, it's safe to say that they aren't pleased the project found its way into the pharmaceutical executive's hands.

According to TMZ, a source close to Lil Wayne confirms that the material Shkreli previewed on Periscope is in fact the real deal, and it likely will be leading to a lawsuit, either from Cash Money or Universal Music Group. Additionally, it's been reported that Lil Wayne's camp is doing an internal investigation to see if someone leaked the project to Shkreli. Birdman has been claiming it's been in Weezy's possession this whole time, so leaking the album likely wasn't his move.

More on this situation as it develops.

Original story below:

Martin Shkreli, the owner of the only copy of Wu-Tang Clan's Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, has apparently gotten his hands on a project so valuable it makes his previous $2 million purchase "look like peanuts."