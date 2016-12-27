Drake Has Yet Another Collaboration in the Works

As Drizzy walks away from 2016 with countless wins under his belt, the Toronto rapper remains as studio hungry as ever. On top of his forthcoming project, More Life , it has also been confirmed Drake has even more collaborations on the way .

In case you were possibly fearful Drake was gearing up for a young retirement in the next year, don't fret. While it's clear Summer Sixteen truly belonged to him, the 6 God is still far from slowing down and already has his eyes set on reaching new heights in 2017.

According to a new interview with Rap-Up, A. Boogie and Drake have linked in the studio, following the rising New York emcee being invited to open for Drizzy's Madison Square Garden pit stop on his tour this summer.

"I was driving one day and he hit me up like, 'Yo what's up, it's Drake,'" A. Boogie reflects on how he first linked up with Drake. "A few days later I FaceTimed him to make sure it was really him and all that. After a while we were texting, talking about music, and he was telling me he liked all my songs."

Needless to say, a compliment from a rapper such as Drake can definitely result in a collaboration, and it looks as though A. Boogie has played his cards right.

"Yeah, you'll see a collaboration," A. Boogie reveals. "If not the end of this year, next year for sure."

However, that was as detailed as the rising rapper got. Looks like we'll have to keep watch in the meantime.

Take a look at A. Boogie discussing working with Drake in the clip below.