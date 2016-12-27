Here's Who the Internet Thinks Would Win a Battle Between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
One can argue that every female rapper emerging in the next couple of years will, at one point or another in their careers, be compared to Nicki Minaj.
Most recently, thanks in part to a new song many are interpreting as a diss track, Remy Ma is the latest rapper to be put up against the Pinkprint emcee, even if just hypothetically.
Today (Dec. 27), Remy Ma released a remixed version of the track "Wait a Minute," a day after a music video for the original was released. Despite guest features from the likes of Cardi B, Young M.A and Maino, all eyes are on Remy's verse, which appears to fire shots at Minaj.
"Same b*****s call me, that’s how I knew y'all was phony / I put putting that work, taking ‘em to church, cause I leave ‘em holy / Will I smoke this b***h? Yes / Probably fail my piss test / Get rid of those fake breasts /And put a vest on this b***h chest,” Remy ruthlessly raps. "It's lunch time, she food / I’m Troy Ave with that tool / Crack a b***h with my cellphone, really put her on FaceTime / That ghostwriter bout to call her / That lifeline getting shorter / RIP Biggie Smalls, why the f**k they ain’t warn her?"
Yup, it definitely feels as though there's new tension building in the air between the two powerhouse emcees.
In true form, Twitter users chose to weigh in on the lyrics and take it a step further, with many asserting who they think would be victorious in a rap battle if the two ever went bar-for-bar.
Take a look at the mixed reactions to the possible beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma in the posts below.
Remy Ma could dead Nicki Minaj whole career— your honor. (@jayjudgeeeee) December 27, 2016
Remy Ma cool but she ain't no Nicki Minaj 💁🏽— Onna (@Onna_lee__) December 27, 2016
nicki minaj has gone toe to toe with male hip hop greats and people compare azealia banks and remy ma to her lmaoooooooo— r (@wusgoodnicki) December 27, 2016
The Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj "beef" won't escalate. Before going to prison, Remy Ma was the best femcee lyrically. Nicki isn't exchanging bars.— Grown Azz Kid (@DaKidGowie) December 27, 2016
Nobody over the age of 19 thinks Nicki Minaj is a better rapper than Remy Ma 😂😂— Shad ♋ (@ThatsSoRashad) December 27, 2016
Nicki Minaj can body Remy Ma??????? pic.twitter.com/EFj62LdCzl— Jay (@Juicetus_) December 27, 2016
@mymixtapez Remy Ma's existence is a Nicki Minaj diss.— ♛ (@DymeADuzin) December 27, 2016
I never knew Remy Ma be snapping like that. Her and Young MA hard. Nicki Minaj might have some competition now. 👀— J.J. (@_dosjay) December 27, 2016
Remy Ma ALWAYS been better than Nicki Minaj. It's not even close— Geetchi Liberachi (@bigpimpinET) December 27, 2016
Personally love Nicki Minaj to death, but if Remy Ma wasn't in jail for 8 years then she'd be the queen of rap 😬— Richie 🇯🇲 (@khala_richards) December 27, 2016
REMY MA >>>>>> NICKI MINAJ— NaNo-Tec ✌🏽 (@NANOSQDX) December 27, 2016
This Remy Ma/Nicki Minaj debate got Nicki stans talking about net worth and sales figures instead of... actual. bars.— Mr. Marin (@MrMarinKnows) December 27, 2016
If you truly believe Nicki Minaj raps better than Remy Ma something is wrong with you idc— AAAA (@capitalA___) December 27, 2016
When Remy Ma was behind bars, Nicki Minaj was building an empire for herself. I don't see no beef here. pic.twitter.com/9moxVEm5E6— Blessing (@RihannasFav) December 27, 2016
Remy Ma would spits bars around Nicki Minaj; and when she done she would beat the breaks off of her just for the hell of it!— Your Local Militant (@TheThurgood_) December 27, 2016
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time; Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
Just because America loves 'Black Beatles' doesn't mean it loves Black skin.
COMMENTS