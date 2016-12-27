Here's Who the Internet Thinks Would Win a Battle Between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma

Most recently, thanks in part to a new song many are interpreting as a diss track , Remy Ma is the latest rapper to be put up against the Pinkprint emcee, even if just hypothetically.

One can argue that every female rapper emerging in the next couple of years will, at one point or another in their careers, be compared to Nicki Minaj .

Today (Dec. 27), Remy Ma released a remixed version of the track "Wait a Minute," a day after a music video for the original was released. Despite guest features from the likes of Cardi B, Young M.A and Maino, all eyes are on Remy's verse, which appears to fire shots at Minaj.

"Same b*****s call me, that’s how I knew y'all was phony / I put putting that work, taking ‘em to church, cause I leave ‘em holy / Will I smoke this b***h? Yes / Probably fail my piss test / Get rid of those fake breasts /And put a vest on this b***h chest,” Remy ruthlessly raps. "It's lunch time, she food / I’m Troy Ave with that tool / Crack a b***h with my cellphone, really put her on FaceTime / That ghostwriter bout to call her / That lifeline getting shorter / RIP Biggie Smalls, why the f**k they ain’t warn her?"

Yup, it definitely feels as though there's new tension building in the air between the two powerhouse emcees.

In true form, Twitter users chose to weigh in on the lyrics and take it a step further, with many asserting who they think would be victorious in a rap battle if the two ever went bar-for-bar.

Take a look at the mixed reactions to the possible beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma in the posts below.