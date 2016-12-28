Kodak Black Took a Shower on Instagram Live, and We Saw More Than We Needed To

And that they did after Florida’s vivacious rap kid Kodak Black brought Instagram Live to his shower and accidentally dropped the camera in the midst of washing up.

The Project Baby has taken a liking to Instagram’s new feature, where he’s tuned in to other celebrities’ live social media segments and hosted a few of his own. But in a bizarre twist of sorts, Kodak’s decision to set his recent live footage up during his shower had some X-rated consequences.

Screen shots from several users who tuned in and captured the awkward moment shows Kodak reaching down to pick up his fallen camera. Unfortunately, the fall revealed his intimate man-parts, and social media is spreading it around the internet’s table like the last supper.

Kodak couldn’t help but notice the murmur around the photo of his “Lil Kodak,” and made sure to let everyone know that despite what they have to say about it, he’s still out here winning.

“Lol, I got all you n***as’ old ladies zooming in trying to see my ‘Lil Kodak,” the post read, followed by his captioned ,“Haha, I win.”

Check out the flick slip and Kodak's response below.

*Grabs the nearest kid to cover eyes*