T.I. Responds to Tiny's Divorce Filing

Despite the surprising news of Tiny’s divorce filing from T.I. reportedly on Dec. 7, TMZ has now alleged that the Atlanta rapper is trying to make amends in order to stop the proceedings.

Sources have reportedly revealed to TMZ that T.I. believes Tiny “overreacted” with the filing, attributing the move to “jealous friends” that have convinced her to call it quits. Throughout the 15 years of their relationship, TMZ reports, T.I. reportedly said that the two have experienced tough times, but were able to reconcile before this point. After learning of the divorce filing, the “Top Back” rap star allegedly gave Tiny some space, but is now working to “talk sense” into her, according to the site.

Considering that TMZ recently alleged that the two were spotted together at least twice after the divorce filing and are still on speaking terms, there’s still much hope alive for Tip and the nearly 20 year marriage.