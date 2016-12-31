Oh, Word? Kim Burrell Disrespectfully Slams 'Perverted' Homosexuals in Sermon

Contrarily, her latest comments about another marginalized group of people don't follow that thread of positivity as she's gone on the attack, calling homosexuality a "spirit of delusion" and "confusion" before calling homosexuals "perverted."

Kim Burrell is featured on the soundtrack to one of the most uplifting and inspiring movies of the year, Hidden Figures , which focuses on a group of incredible Black women who strive to make change and spread positivity along that journey.

Burrell, who is set to appear on the Ellen Degeneres Show on January 5, a talk show spearheaded by an openly lesbian woman, went on a homophoblic rant before her congregation and spoke her true feelings on the community.

"I came to tell you about sin," she said. "That sin nature... That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women... You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man's penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman's breast, you are perverted."

In the spirit of damage control, the gospel singer took to Facebook Live soon after social media lit up her mentions to issue an apology.

"We're not in a war against flesh and blood," she said. "I came on because I care about God's creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gay... I never said LGBT last night. I said S-I-N and whatever else falls in the sin was preached."

OK.

Take a look at her homophobic rant and her apology, below: