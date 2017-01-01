Looks Like J. Lo Threw Some Shade at Mariah Carey After Trainwreck Performance

While the Internet reacts , with some going in on the singer's trainwreck performance and others saying she handled the situation well with her fiery clapback , Jennifer Lopez herself had to throw out just a little itty bit of shade to kick off the new year.

While Mariah Carey is known just as much for her diva tendencies as she is her incredible voice, she is currently making headlines after giving what fans are calling "the performance that 2016 deserved" last night (Dec. 31) in Times Square.

Looks like some old beefs die hard.

While footage of Carey flubbing her lip-syncing and abruptly ending her performance early is dominating our news feeds, J. Lo couldn't help but smile, liking a comment reacting to the whole ordeal.

"Ever seen an accident you couldn't take your eyes away from?" one Instagram user poses. "That was her tonight!"

Lopez smashed the like button on that Instagam comment upon reading it, perhaps seeking a subtle revenge from Carey, who famously claimed she had no idea who J. Lo was back in the early 2000s.

Either way, we're not mad at this level of shade, especially while we nurse our post-New Year's Eve hangovers.

Take a look at Jennifer Lopez offering her reaction to Mariah Carey's performance flop in the post below.