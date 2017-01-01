Watch: Drunk Rihanna on NYE Is the Greatest Thing You’ll See Today

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
Rihanna is known to be a little wild when turnt up and that’s just what she was last night (December 31)
Ri Ri was celebrating New Year’s Eve and it looked like she had a few. Someone at the event she was at captured a video of her taking someone’s novelty light-up glasses and putting them on her face.
No f**ks given. LOL.
Rihanna may’ve been drinking to avoid Drake’s recent characterization of her as a an “old vibe.” Check out video of her celebrating NYE below.
(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
Just because America loves 'Black Beatles' doesn't mean it loves Black skin.
COMMENTS