Watch: Drunk Rihanna on NYE Is the Greatest Thing You’ll See Today

She takes a man's novelty glasses from him and puts them on.

Published 1 hour ago

Rihanna is known to be a little wild when turnt up and that’s just what she was last night (December 31)

Ri Ri was celebrating New Year’s Eve and it looked like she had a few. Someone at the event she was at captured a video of her taking someone’s novelty light-up glasses and putting them on her face.

No f**ks given. LOL.

Rihanna may’ve been drinking to avoid Drake’s recent characterization of her as a an “old vibe.” Check out video of her celebrating NYE below.

#PressPlay Looks like #Rihanna had too much to drink last night 😩 via: @rihmotions #PourItUpPourItUp 😂

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

