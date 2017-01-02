This Rumor About Beyonce's Phone Call From Kim Kardashian Might Be The Funniest One Yet

And you might want to begin rounding up your tearfully-laughing emojis for this one.

If you’ll recollect, Yeezy made a surprise broadcast in front of his live, Saint Pablo tour concert audience that some bad blood had been brewing between him and the Carters. First was mention on how discontent he was with Jay-Z for what ‘Ye believed was a lacking sense of urgency following Kim K's Paris robbery. He jabbed in that their daughters, Blue Ivy and North West, have never even gotten to enjoy a playdate together. Shortly after, at another concert appearance, Yeezy addressed a rumor that he’d heard Beyonce would not perform at the 2016 MTV VMAs if her Formation did not win Video of the Year above him and Drake—a rumor he claimed deeply “hurt him.”

While Jay and Bey remained seemingly mum despite the uproar, Radar Online reported that exclusive information has come forth giving reason as to why we probably haven’t heard much from the Carters ever since. The anonymous source claims that Kim was so concerned with the deterring relationship between her husband and the Carters that she phoned the Queen Bey up in hopes toward a reconciliation. According to Radar, however, this might have been the worst move the 36-year-old reality star could have made after Bey allegedly “flipped out on her” for the phone call.

After reportedly demanding that Kim never contact her or Jay-Z again, the source alleges that Bey claimed the two were made for each other because they are both “talentless and pathetic.” Ouch.

The source has yet to reveal him or herself, as expected, and the Carters have not come forth with their side of the Carter-West trouble in industry paradise.

With that said, we wouldn’t advise you to sip too heavy on that lemonade just yet.