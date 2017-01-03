Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy

The iconic singer gave birth today (Jan. 3) to a healthy baby boy and is currently "resting comfortably," according to a statement from her rep.

Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana are beginning the new year with an incredible blessing.

In addition to the exciting news that her baby boy has now arrived, the happy couple also revealed the name they settled on, giving their son the name Eissa Al Mana.

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son, Eissa Al Mana, into the world," the singer's rep shared in a statement to People. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

The baby boy is the legendary singer and her husband's first child.

Congrats! We can't wait to meet you, Eissa!