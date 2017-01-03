LOL: Wale Has Jokes on Soulja Boy

Apparently, D.C.’s rap heavyweight Wale may agree with that after he took the challenge on during a recent concert performance.

Soulja Boy’s inadvertent social media challenge that sprung up resulting from a VladTV interview has given us even more to laugh about when it comes to the SODMG gang cliquester.



Though much of what the “My PYT” rapper says is incomprehensible, his portrayal of Soulja is right on point. In the video, Wale recounts an obviously false tale of the time he used a water gun to kill himself and then came back to life. Considering Soulja commented on the post with a string of crying-laughing-face emojis, Wale must have nailed the rendition after all.

He also turns out to be the second rapper to accomplish the digital challenge feat, right after Lil' Yachty, who is also an industry foe of Soulja’s, tackled his in a three-part Instagram video series. From the sunglasses to the blunt, all the way down to an actual imitation AK-47, fans officially crowned Lil Boat the official Soulja Boy challenge winner.

Check out Wale and Yachty’s official challenge entries below. Who do you think won?