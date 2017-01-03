Soulja Bot Just Got Robbed on Instagram Live, Chris Brown Reacts

Soulja Boy just can't win today. After an exhausting day of beefing with Chris Brown over Breezy's ex Karrueche Tran , the rapper pretty much lost all dignity when he got robbed...while broadcasting live on Instagram Live. The details only make this story all the more cringe-worthy.

It all started when Soulja took his act to Compton to earn his hood credentials, and livestreamed his visit. During the broadcast, he pulls up to a man and yells, “What’s going on, man? They say Soulja Boy ain’t from the hood,” and then puts his arm around the unidentified man. The man then pushes Soulja away saying, “Get off me, though.”



At that point, the phone drops, another guy grabs it and the broadcast ends. Presumably, Soulja never saw that phone again.