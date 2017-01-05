Meek Mill Disses Nicki Minaj's Taste in Sneakers Because That's All He Has Left

As the internet continues to have a field day , with many taking advantage of the opportunity to shoot their shot at the newly single Minaj, Meek Mill is unfortunately doing himself zero favors, arguably making it harder for him to recover from this very public split in the near future.

While many had previously speculated that #Omeeka was soon to be a hashtag of the past, Nicki Minaj confirmed today (Jan. 5) that she is no longer dating Meek Mill .

Prior to the news breaking that the couple was officially no more after about two years of dating, Meek Mill was spotted trying to mask his emotions with alcohol and carrying on as if he didn't just take a massive 'L' to start the new year. On top of that, he later took to Instagram to fire off several shots, going on a bit of rampage of posting and quickly deleting various reactions on his Instagram page.

While many could argue that the Philadelphia rapper could have saved himself whatever shred of dignity he may have had left and put the phone down for awhile, he instead decide to get extra petty about it — going as far as to diss his former girlfriend's taste in sneakers.

"If you walk out don't wear these they wack..." Meek captioned his Instagram photo of a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti wedged sneakers, a shoe that Minaj rocks so often she even inspired a model to be named after her.

While the shoes may be considered "ugly" to Meek, one can't help but notice how dissing her footwear just might be all he has left, especially now that he won't be sucking on her toes anymore. Talk about both ironic and bittersweet.

Take a look at Meek Mill's attempt at dissing Nicki Minaj post-breakup below.